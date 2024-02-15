Priority’s limited-time sale takes 15% off e-bikes with over 50-mile range starting from $1,444

Priority Bicycles’ Valentine’s Day specials are ending tonight, meaning you have less than 24 hours to take advantage of the 15% off promo code for its three e-bike models. The cheapest of the three is the Priority E-Classic Plus e-bike for $1,444.15 shipped, after using the code VDAY15 at checkout. Down from its $1,699 price tag, today’s deal gives you back $255 in savings, and lands as a return to the second-lowest price we’ve seen – beaten out only by the original launch promotion from earlier in 2023 that brought costs down to $1,399. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or from our launch coverage over at Electrek.

The Priority E-Classic Plus comes equipped with a 250W front-hub motor paired alongside an integrated and removable 374Wh battery that can help you reach speeds of 20 MPH with a travel range of 20 to 60 miles on a single charge. This is possible with such a lower-wattage motor due to the exclusion of a throttle in favor of only offering three levels of pedal assistance. Taking a more European approach, the slim design of this e-bike comes in at only 49 pounds total and offers features such as fenders on both wheels, puncture-resistant tires, front and rear integrated lights, and a digital display that gives you your speed, battery level, and pedal assistance adjustment.

If you’re looking for a beach cruiser model, you’ll also find the Priority E-Coast e-bike for $1,699.99 shipped, after using the code VDAY15 at checkout. Down from its regular $1,999 and touted as “the ONLY electric belt drive beach cruiser on the market,” it arrives with a 500W rear-hub motor and 576Wh battery that propels the e-bike to max speeds of 28 MPH for 20 to 60 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. It offers five levels of pedal assistance and, unlike the above model, a throttle option as well. It comes along with front and rear integrated lights, a rear-mounted rack that also hides the battery’s placement, 3-inch wide fat tires, and a digital display.

This Valentine’s Day sale will continue through the rest of today and includes the brand’s non-electric bike models as well, with three models receiving 20% off promotional discounts and the rest receiving 10% off. Head on over to the sale’s page here to browse more models, or you can check out our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly deals on other e-bike brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

Priority E-Classic Plus e-bike features:

The e-Classic Plus builds on its predecessor by electrifying the original platform and enhancing your ride without the maintenance demands and heft of other e-bikes on the market. The e-Classic Plus seamlessly delivers a natural ride feel with comfort and safety at its core. The low-drag 250W motor—with a removable 374Wh battery integrated into its donwntube—silently and seamlessly delivers power to the front wheel allowing you to ride efficiently with or without pedal assist. Spin the rear wheel by way of a rust/grease-free Gates Carbon Drive Belt and Shimano Nexus 3 drivetrain, and choose one of three pedal assist levels for a light push or strong thrust from the motor. The e-Classic Plus is the perfect choice for a relaxed, fuss-free commute, or a blissful and breezy spin around town.

