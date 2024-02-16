Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $30, Street Fighter 6 $40, more

We are tracking Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PS4/5 and Xbox starting from just $29.99 shipped at Amazon and it’s also matched over at Best Buy. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find – it is matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today. You’ll also find the Deluxe version at $34.99 down from the regular $60 price tag. The Deluxe version includes the main game as well as the Prince of Persia in-game cosmetics, weapons, and more, as well as the digital art book and soundtrack. For those unfamiliar, Mirage takes players back to the Golden Age of Baghdad as well as Alamut – the “legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed.” It also returns the series to its roots with a tighter and more stealth-focused gameplay loop – “a tightly crafted, narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

