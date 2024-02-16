Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $30, Street Fighter 6 $40, more

We are tracking Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PS4/5 and Xbox starting from just $29.99 shipped at Amazon and it’s also matched over at Best Buy. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find – it is matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today. You’ll also find the Deluxe version at $34.99 down from the regular $60 price tag. The Deluxe version includes the main game as well as the Prince of Persia in-game cosmetics, weapons, and more, as well as the digital art book and soundtrack. For those unfamiliar, Mirage takes players back to the Golden Age of Baghdad as well as Alamut – the “legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed.” It also returns the series to its roots with a tighter and more stealth-focused gameplay loop – “a tightly crafted, narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- or $30 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members
- My Best Buy Plus/Total members save extra $20 on Switch games
- Zelda, Fire Emblem, and more
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO 2K Drive $25 (Reg. $40)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition $20 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Bluey: The Videogame $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Silent Hope $40 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Firewatch PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Planet of the Discounts: 2,000 titles at up to 70% off
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from $61 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns $20 (Reg. $30)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
