Bosch Tronic 6100 electric tankless water heater covers sinks and appliances for new $520 low

Amazon is offering the Bosch Tronic 6100 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $520.03 shipped, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. Down from a $749 price tag, it saw a fair share of discounts over 2023, bouncing between its MSRP and a $656 low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 31% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low. This 27kW under-sink tankless water heater is designed to provide an endless supply of instantaneous hot water to one or more sinks, or to appliances like washing machines. It can be installed in a 360 degree orientation, with its 13-inch by 8.5-inch by 4.5-inch size making it easy to fit in tight under-counter spaces, and its low 0.55 GPM activation flow rate, even works perfectly for commercial low-flow faucets. It boasts a “96% thermal efficiency rate with no standby heat loss,” saving you time, water, and money.

More electric water heaters seeing discounts:

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Bosch Tronic 6100 Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

COMPACT AND LIGHTWEIGHT: Effortlessly fits under sinks

GREAT FOR LOW-FLOW FAUCETS: With as low as a 0.55 GPM activation flow rate, it’s perfect for commercial low-flow faucets in shopping malls, airports, stadiums, offices, and more

EFFICIENT AND DURABLE: 96% thermal efficiency with no standby heat loss to save you time, water, and money, and comes incased in a durable white plastic housing that blends in with existing décor

5 year limited warranty

