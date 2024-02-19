Macy’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes extra 15% off Ralph Lauren, Columbia, and more clearance items

The Macy’s Presidents’ Day Sale is offering an extra 10-15% off clearance items with code REFRESH at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Columbia, The North Face, Nautica, Cole Haan, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. The Ralph Lauren Estate Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $125. This pullover is available in seven color options and features a brushed, peached and then washed fabric to promote softness. It features a vented hem, zippered collar, embroidered logo, banded cuffs, and a lightweight material to easily be layered during cool weather. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

