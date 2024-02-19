Macy’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes extra 15% off Ralph Lauren, Columbia, and more clearance items

Ali Smith -
FashionMacy's
50% off + 15% off
a man wearing a striped shirt

The Macy’s Presidents’ Day Sale is offering an extra 10-15% off clearance items with code REFRESH at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Columbia, The North Face, Nautica, Cole Haan, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. The Ralph Lauren Estate Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $125. This pullover is available in seven color options and features a brushed, peached and then washed fabric to promote softness. It features a vented hem, zippered collar, embroidered logo, banded cuffs, and a lightweight material to easily be layered during cool weather. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Macy's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
LG’s Cinebeam UHD 4K Smart Projector casts 140-inch s...
Tested: Journey’s Apple Find My Passport wallet keeps...
Hoka Men’s Bondi 8 Running Shoes are now 20% off at $...
Official Apple Watch Sport Bands start from just $10 on...
Android game and app deals: ScourgeBringer, Sigma Theor...
Belkin’s 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe charg...
Save $400 on Dell’s XPS 13 Plus Laptop at $1,099 ...
New low knocks 50% off Yummly’s elegant magnetic ...
Load more...
Show More Comments