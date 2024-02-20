Winter isn’t over yet, and Marmot’s Ares Down Jacket ends the season with a 68% discount to $65

We still have another month of winter left, and now is a great time to get a winter coat for the remainder of the season. The Marmot Men’s Ares Down Jacket – currently available for $65, marked down from $200 – is a coat that will keep you warm and protected against all the weather that winter throws your way. Featuring a 700-fill-power, you can wear this coat while shoveling snow in your backyard or while camping in the woods. Standard shipping rates apply. Head below to learn more about the Marmot Men’s Ares Down Jacket.

The Marmot Men’s Ares Down Jacket is available in three fun colorways – Nori/Light Oak, Moonriver/Light Oak, and Vetiver/Dark Jungle – making it so you will stand out stylishly while staying warm. The coat is a regular fit and features a 100% nylon plain weave shell, zippered hand pockets, an interior zippered pocket for your keys or your wallet, and an adjustable drawcord hem that allows for customizable comfort. The Ares Down Jacket is soft, durable, and stylish, making it your next staple piece for your winter wardrobe. Get yours here for $65, and then head over to our fashion hub for more deals on clothing, shoes, and other apparel.

More on Marmot Men’s Ares Down Jacket:

We upped the puff to 700-fill-power on our classic Ares Down Jacket to give you just the right amount of warmth for everyday use from the backyard to the backcountry. The Ares Jacket is a classic down puffer that packs a seriously warm punch with retro style and super lightweight packable performance that feels equally at home logging miles on the foot track as it does waiting at the tracks on your commute home. Whether you’re next stop is the summit, the office, or happy hour at your local brewery, the Ares will keep you company from early starts to late nights all year round.

