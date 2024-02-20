Peloton’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes up to $600 off at-home workout gear, guides, more

The Peloton Presidents’ Day Sale is live through February 29 and has a variety of savings across the board, from Peloton Bike and Bike+ equipment packages to individual bikes and Peloton Guides. The Peloton Bike+ Ultimate Package is now available for $2,390, marked down from $2,990. The Peloton Bike+ Ultimate Package has everything you need for an elite exercise experience, including the Peloton Bike+, cycling shoes, light weights, a water bottle, a Bike mat, a reversible workout mat, and three sets of dumbbells. Shipping is free, and Bike+ setup is included. Head below to learn more about Peloton’s Presidents’ Day Sale.

Another highlight from Peloton’s Presidents’ Day Sale is the refurbished Bike+, now available for $1,595, down $400 from its original price. The Peloton Bike+ features a 23.8-inch HD rotating touch screen, a resistance knob that automatically adjusts to the instructor’s recommendations, in-workout metrics such as heart rate, output, resistance, cadence, and more. You can also get yourself a Peloton Guide Ultimate Package, coming in at $485, offering $300 in savings. The Peloton Guide allows you to turn your TV into an AI personal trainer, and the package includes a reversible workout mat, six sets of dumbbells, and a water bottle. Be sure to stay up-to-date on the latest athletic gear deals over in our sports-fitness guide.

More on Peloton Bike+:

Explore thousands of classes across 10+ disciplines that go beyond cycling—from strength and yoga to meditation and more. Try outdoor classes on the Peloton App, boxing, or a gamified cycling experience with Peloton Lanebreak. All-Access Membership separate.

MOTIVATING INSTRUCTORS – With a lineup of 50+ instructors, you’ll find the right person to help you crush every goal. Whether you’re fueled by feel-good energy or a can-do attitude, there’s an instructor to motivate you no matter what mood you’re in.

