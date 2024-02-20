Sperry’s Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea boots keep you dry through spring showers at $70 (Save 30%)

There is a Sperry’s Sale Event going on right now just in time for a refresh on spring wardrobes, and the Sperry Men’s Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea Boots are now 30% off, coming in at $70. Grab yourself a pair of these boots before the deal expires. A great boot for any season, the Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea Boots are available in three colorways – Brown, Black, and Gray – and feature a classic slip-on style, making them easy to take on and off. Free standard shipping applies. Head below to learn more about the Sperry Men’s Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea Boots.

The Men’s Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea Boots are designed with all-weather elements in mind. They feature a waterproof rubber shell which helps to keep your feet dry as well as a microfleece liner that will keep your feet warm. The removable cushioned footbed is made of 100% recycled sockliner, and the rubber lugged outsole features Sperry’s signature Wave-Siping Technology that enhances traction, giving you strong grip whether the surface you’re standing on is dry or wet –grab your pair here for $70. Be sure to check out the rest of the Sperry Sale Event, and then head over to our fashion hub for even more deals on boots, shoes, and other apparel.

Face the weather in the Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea. This classic slip on style features a waterproof upper and duck shell and a microfleece liner, so you can stay warm and dry in style. Plus, a trendy lug outsole with our signature Wave-Siping™ technology enhances traction, while front and back tabs make it easy to pull them on.

