Sperry’s Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea boots keep you dry through spring showers at $70 (Save 30%)

Laura Rosenberg -
FashionSperry
text

There is a Sperry’s Sale Event going on right now just in time for a refresh on spring wardrobes, and the Sperry Men’s Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea Boots are now 30% off, coming in at $70. Grab yourself a pair of these boots before the deal expires. A great boot for any season, the Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea Boots are available in three colorways – Brown, Black, and Gray – and feature a classic slip-on style, making them easy to take on and off. Free standard shipping applies. Head below to learn more about the Sperry Men’s Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea Boots.

The Men’s Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea Boots are designed with all-weather elements in mind. They feature a waterproof rubber shell which helps to keep your feet dry as well as a microfleece liner that will keep your feet warm. The removable cushioned footbed is made of 100% recycled sockliner, and the rubber lugged outsole features Sperry’s signature Wave-Siping Technology that enhances traction, giving you strong grip whether the surface you’re standing on is dry or wet –grab your pair here for $70. Be sure to check out the rest of the Sperry Sale Event, and then head over to our fashion hub for even more deals on boots, shoes, and other apparel.

More on Men’s Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea Boots

Face the weather in the Cold Bay Rubber Chelsea. This classic slip on style features a waterproof upper and duck shell and a microfleece liner, so you can stay warm and dry in style. Plus, a trendy lug outsole with our signature Wave-Siping™ technology enhances traction, while front and back tabs make it easy to pull them on.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
Electric Bike Co.’s Model J e-bike offers 60-mile...
Linkind brings Matter to its 4-pack of Edison smart bul...
WORX Nitro 40V 20-inch cordless electric snow blower wi...
SANDMARC unveils new Telephoto 6x iPhone zoom lens with...
UGREEN’s 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank for iPhone ...
Z Grills’ 450B PID wood pellet grill and smoker offer...
Amazon PowerA Pokémon sale from $13: Slim Switch cases...
Peloton’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes up to $600 off...
Load more...
Show More Comments