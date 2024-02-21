ALLPOWERS’ R1500 portable power station with two wireless chargers hits new $499 low

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its R1500 Portable Power Station for $499 shipped, after clipping the on-page $400 off coupon. Down from its $899 price tag, this device saw consistent discounts over 2023 during every major sale, often to the same $599 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 44% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $100 and landing as a new all-time low. You can also find this power station with a 400W solar panel for $749.

The R1500 power station has a 1,152Wh capacity and provides an 1,800W output power (3,000W peak). It can be fully recharged via a standard wall outlet with a 1,500W max output in just under an hour, or with 650W of solar power in just under two hours. It features 11 outputs to cover whatever devices or appliances you’ll be needing: four AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two wireless chargers on top, and a car port. You’ll also be able to control the power station’s settings and keep track of charging levels on your tablet or smartphone via the ALLPOWERS app.

More ALLPOWERS power stations seeing discounts:

ALLPOWERS bundles seeing discounts:

ALLPOWERS R1500 Portable Power Station features:

11 Ports Charge All Needs Simultaneously: The ALLPOWERS R1500 portable power station has 4* pure sine wave AC outputs (110V 1800W, peak 3000W), 2* 100W USB-C & 2* 18W USB-A fast charging port, 2* 15W Wireless charger, 1* car cigarette lighter (12V/10A). With huge capacity of 1152Wh, it can power various electrical devices for a long time when off-grid.

650W Solar Fast Charging: The ALLPOWERS R1500 has an integrated MPPT charge controller for up to 650W solar input. At the same time, no bulky adapters are required, only one cable can be used to charge R1500 0-80% within 40 minutes with 1500W max input, which is higher than other similar power station. When sleeping, it supports Mute charging mode below 43 dB whisper-quiet.

15ms Reliable UPS: The R1500 portable power station has an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) function. Switching time is 15ms when power outage, protecting your desktop PC, file server and other sensitive devices from data loss or damage. And when no one was at home, in the event of a sudden power failure, the normal power supply for CPAP, aquarium supplies, refrigerators, wine cabinets, etc. can be guaranteed for a long time.

400W Huge Power Solar Panel: With MC-4 Output ports, ALLPOWERS 400W solar panel provides 37.4V huge power for your solar generators, such as ALLPOWRS R2500/S2000/S2000 Pro and other large generators on the market. Effectively shorten charging time, make you enjoy the sunshine energy as soon as possible.

IP67 Waterproof and ETFE Coating: ALLPOWERS 400W solar panel also withstands extreme weather like frozen or heat. Consists of multiple layers of flexible EVA and robust glass fibers for greater durability and mobility. It is also IP67 protecting from scratches, dust and water splashes.

