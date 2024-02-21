Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock is tailor-made for 24-inch M3 iMac at $120 (Reg. $150)

Satechi makes some of our favorite Apple accessories, and its USB-C Slim Dock for 24-inch iMac is easily one of those highlights. Right now, Amazon has it on sale for $119.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the usual $150 price tag and marks the best price we’ve seen in months. Today’s offer also matches our previous mention from back over the holidays. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review is the best way to get a feel for what to expect from the premium experience, but we do break down what to expect below the fold.

Delivering a unique color-matched design to Apple’s latest M3 iMac, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock has a unique footprint that rests on top of the desktop’s stand. Blending right in, it offers some side-mounted I/O like SD card readers as well as USB-C and USB-A ports. Then, on the back, you’ll find two more Type-A slots to go alongside the internal NVMe SSD enclosure.

Today’s discount pairs nicely with the price cut we’re still tracking on Apple’s new M3 iMac. It’s currently $100 off, and delivers a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with Apple’s latest silicon without having to pay full price for one of the first times at $1,199.

Satechi iMac USB-C Slim Dock features:

Exclusively designed for 2021 iMac (24-inch) models to add extra data storage space, extend your USB ports for fast data transfer and access to peripherals – all with a plug and play design. Gives you back your frequently used ports for convenient access to a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 data port (up to 10 Gbps), USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 data (up to 10 Gbps), 2 x USB-A 2.0 (up to 480 Mbps) and micro/SD card reader slots. USB ports do not support charging or CD readers, including Apple SuperDrive.

