Score a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S Pen and all, for $880 (Save $320)

Best Buy is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB for $879.99 shipped in its in-house Geek Squad Certified Refurbished condition. This is down from the original $1,199 price tag and marks a new all-time low for this capacity. It’s $320 off, and beats our previous mention by an extra $90. You’ll also find the elevated 512GB capacity at $970, down from $1,380. The perfect alternative if you don’t need all of the new AI tech on the S24 series, we explore all the ways that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your cash – especially with today’s savings – in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Samsung’s now previous-generation S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popular S Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

The newer S24 Ultra by comparison does arrive with a more premium titanium build and a flat display. It has some newfound AI tech, as well, but the experience is largely the same. If you don’t need all of the latest features, today’s discount is a great option to consider for grabbing one of the more capable Android phones on the market right now for less. The refurbished model also comes backed by a 90-day warranty, too.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera — the highest camera resolution on a phone; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 Ultra always does the moment justice.

