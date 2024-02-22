Nomad’s popular Leather iPhone 14 Pro case hits $35 in new outlet sale, iPad Pro case at $20

Nomad makes some of our favorite Apple accessories, and that’s even more true for its lineup of leather goods. Time and time again deemed the best leather cases for iPhone, today the company is refreshing its outlet sale with deep deals on those very covers, as well as gear for your iPad and Apple Watch. Shipping varies per order. A favorite from the sale is the Modern Leather iPhone 14 Pro case at $35. It’s down from $50 and marks one of the best we’ve seen at $7 under our previous mention.

Focusing on its in-house leather instead of the usual Horween designs, we can still easily recommend Nomad’s Modern Leather iPhone case. It covers your handset in a genuine leather build while still offering some protection against drops and other damage. We break down just why it’s one of our favorite cases on the market in our hands-on review, let alone the best when it comes to pairing your iPhone 14 Pro with a leather experience.

The savings today also apply to the Modern Leather iPad Pro case. It drops the 12.9-inch cover for the latest M2 iPad Pro down to just $20. It’s as steep of a clearance offer as we’ve seen at $60 below the usual $80 price tag. All of the same premium leather build that we loved on the iPhone version finds its way to your iPad, complete with a little notch on the side to ensure your Apple Pencil 2 can still magnetically charge.

You can also just shop the rest of the Nomad sale right here for a closer look at the deals. Items have been going out of stock, so act fast to lock-in the deeper discounts on all things leather for your Apple setup.

Modern Leather iPhone 14 Case features:

Modern Leather Case stylishly elevates the look and feel of your iPhone while offering rugged protection. Built with full grain, sustainably sourced leather, Modern Leather Case will patina with time to develop a finish unique to you.

