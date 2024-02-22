Pokémon’s just-released Paldean Fates TCG Elite Trainer Box falls to new $40 low (Save $15)

Amazon is now offering the Pokémon TCG Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box for $39.92 shipped. This is $15 off the usual $55 price tag and marks a new all-time low. It’s one of the first chances to save since the set first launched back at the end of January and beats our previous mention from launch day by an extra $6.

The Elite Trainer Box is always our favorite option to recommend for Trainers to get in on the new expansion sets. It’s the perfect introduction to the game, as it includes nine booster packs alongside some card sleeves and other gear. Mimikyu is taking the spotlight as the mascot this time around for the packaging, which is also reflected by the promo card included in the box. Each of the packs is also now notably around $4 each, which is the best value out there right now.

Paldean Fates is the latest expansion from the Pokémon TCG and puts Shiny cards back in the spotlight. I dove in to see what all of the fuss was about back in January, writing about how great some of the artwork was this time around in my initial review. So whether you’re trying to pull that new Charizard EX or the adorable full-art Mew – let alone any of the new shines – today’s deal helps you grab some more packs at the best price yet.

There’s also some other Elite Trainer Boxes on sale, in case you’re chasing some cards from previous sets.

More on the Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box:

Shine Bright with Pokémon from Paldea! The spotlight glistens on Shiny Pokémon making their fated return to the Pokémon TCG! Shiny Pikachu blazes the path forward as Tinkaton, Ceruledge, Dondozo, and more than 100 other Shiny Pokémon follow. Meanwhile, Great Tusk and Iron Treads appear as Ancient and Future Pokémon ex, and Charizard, Forretress, and Espathra show off their own unique skills as Shiny Tera Pokémon ex. Shed some light and discover sparkling wonders in the Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates expansion!

Hands-on with other new Pokémon TCG expansions:

