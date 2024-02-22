The North Face Men’s Build Up Jacket is perfect for spring, grab yours for $80 (Reg. $160)

Available for a limited time only from Dick’s Sporting Goods, The North Face Men’s Build Up Jacket is now 50% off, coming in at $80. With spring just around the corner, this is a great lightweight transitional piece in a relaxed fit that will help to keep you dry whether you are dealing with end-of-season snow or a light rain. Free shipping. Head below to learn more about The North Face Men’s Build Up Jacket.

The North Face Men’s Build Up Jacket has a lot to love as we prepare to move from the cold months into the warmer ones. It’s breathable, waterproof, and its seam-sealed DryVent shell helps to keep you dry. The attached helmet-compatible hood is adjustable and comes with a pre-tensioned elastic opening that helps to ensure a secure fit; there is also a cinch cord with a cord lock on the back to further customize the fit and feel of the hood. This coat has zippered hand pockets, a hook-and-loop wrist pocket, elastic cuffs, and can function as a mid-layer or a base layer. Grab yours here for $80, and then be sure to check out more deals on clothing, shoes, and apparel from the 9to5Toys Fashion Guide.

More on North Face Men’s Build Up Jacket:

Waterproof, breathable and made from 100% recycled fabrics, the sustainably-conscious Men’s Build Up Jacket is slope-ready and street-approved. With an integrated powder skirt, helmet-compatible hood and secure-zip hand pockets, this jacket is designed for everyone.

