Apple Pencil 2 drops to to $79 at Amazon, its second-best price (Reg. $129)

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices yet on Apple Pencil 2. The latest flagship iPad stylus drops down to $79 shipped from its usual $129 price tag. This is $50 off and marking the second-best price to date. We’ve seen it down at $71 before, but that was back in December ahead of the holidays. Now, it’s on sale for the first time since while coming within $8 of that all-time low. This is the best Amazon has offered it for, too.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

