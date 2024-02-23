Aventon’s Abound Cargo e-bike drops to $1,799 with $372 in free accessories ($2,571 value)

Aventon Bikes is offering its Abound Cargo e-bike for $1,799 shipped, with $372 in free accessory add-ons included. Down from its $2,199 price tag, we saw this e-bike drop to its $1,500 low during Aventon’s New Year sale, albeit without any additional savings in free gear. The last time we saw a deal like this one was in early Christmas sales at the start of December where this model dropped to the same rate and included $431 in free gear. Today’s deal comes in as a $400 markdown off the going rate and lands as the third-lowest price we have tracked. Along with your purchase, you’ll receive a free pannier bag set, a rear rack basket, a rear rack bamboo board, and a seat pad. To learn more about this model, you can head below or read through our hands-on review over at Electrek.

Equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor that can reach top speeds of 20 MPH and a 720Wh integrated battery that gives you up to 50 miles on a single charge, the Abound e-bike makes getting around with the goods that much easier. It features a throttle on-demand with four levels of pedal assistance to minimize the amount of energy you use, while the torque sensor can recognize your output and match it for superior amplification. It comes with a wide array of accessories like the backlit LCD display, front and rear fenders to protect you from the elements, and a rear rack with up to 143 pounds of weight capacity.

As a cheaper commuting option with similar performance power, check out our recent coverage of Electric Bike Co.’s fully customizable Model J e-bike. It sports a Venice-beach moped design with a 750W motor and a 14Ah battery that hits 20 to 28 MPH speeds for a 60-mile range.

And if you’re a lover of the motorbike aesthetic or you’re looking for those unique standout models of e-bikes, be sure to check out our coverage of the four special promotional deals still being offered by QuietKat, led by its latest release, the Lynx All-Terrain e-bike. It sports a Cafe Moto-inspired motorbike design, equipped with a 2-speed 1,000W hub-drive motor and a 48V battery that work together to push the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 63 miles on a single charge – along with a variety of updated and upgraded features.

Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike features:

Haul it all with the Abound, Aventon’s first ever cargo ebike! Its versatility and step-through frame puts the you in you-tility. Rack it, stack it, and load the kiddos, too! Equipped with a torque sensor and powerful 750W rear hub motor, getting around with everything you need in tow has never been easier. Let Abound do most of the heavy lifting by switching between the four new pedal assist levels: eco, tour, sport, and turbo. The all-new turn signal functionality alerts others that you’re making moves, while the front headlight sheds light on the road ahead. With Abound, the possibilities are boundless.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!