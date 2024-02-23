DJI RC lets you ditch your iPhone for a dedicated built-in screen at $256 (New low, Reg. $309)

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the DJI RC. If you’ve been looking to ditch your iPhone from your drone setup, now is your chance, as the companion remote with a built-in screen now sells for $255.99 shipped. It would normally set you back $309 and now it is $53 off. It’s not only a new all-time low, but also well below our previous mention which had the controller starting off the year at $273. Black Friday also saw the DJI RC at $290, for further comparison.

DJI’s RC remote steps up your drone flights with its own built-in screen. There’s a 5.5-inch HD screen with up to 700 nits of brightness. It has 4-hour battery life to ensure it can hang around through multiple flights. It’s compatible with a wide range of DJI’s latest drones, including the Mavic 3 Pro as well as its Classic and Cine counterparts, plus the DJI Mini 3, 3 Pro, and Air 2S. The RC uses low-latency O3+ transmission technology for sending 1080p and 60FPS feeds from your drone’s camera to the built-in display.

Please though, do yourself a favor and pick up this pack of screen protectors for the DJI RC. At just $10, it’s a no-brainer for protecting your new flight system, especially considering it has that screen right on the front. You never know what kind of action you’re going to see out while flying your drone, and having a screen protector on helps fend off scratches and other routine wear and tear.

DJI RC features:

With a built-in antenna and weighing just 390 grams, DJI RC offers improved performance and ultimate convenience while flying. A 5.5-inch full-HD screen with a continuous high brightness of up to 700 nits provides a clear display for effortless use. 4hr Battery – Fly longer to see and capture more with the DJI RC’s 4hr max battery life. Fly longer to see and capture more with the DJI RC’s 4hr max battery life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!