Google Pixel Watch 2 lands at second-best price of $300 ($50 off), original model at $200

Amazon is now offering the second-best price on Google Pixel Watch 2. The company’s latest wearable drops down to $299.99 shipped for the GPS model from its usual $350 price tag. This is $50 off, the best price in months, and comes within $14 of the all-time low set just once before in a 1-day sale back in December. Keep reading for all of the details, and we also walked away with a favorable opinion in our hands-on review, too.

The new Pixel Watch 2 debuts as Google’s second-generation fitness tracking experience. While the same design remains as before, there’s now an all-new heart rate sensor on the inside that comes powered by Fitbit’s updated AI for better insight into your overall health. Longer battery life is another perk, upping wear time to 24 hours with its always-on display.

Google powers the whole package with the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and its 4nm prowess, which we noted was a significant upgrade over the original model. This discounted model comes with one of Google’s standard silicone bands, too. There’s a full array of colors available for both the straps and the exterior casing.

If you can live without the 100% recycled build, larger battery, and Qualcomm chip on the newer model, the original Google Pixel Watch is still an unmatched value now that it’s also on sale. Amazon now has it marked down to $199.99 from that original $350 price tag – though we have been tracking it closer to $250 as of late. It’s matching the all-time low and is one of the first times it has dropped this low.

Pixel Watch 2 features:

The Pixel Watch 2 comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management; 100% recycled light aluminum housing makes it comfortable to wear. The all-new heart rate sensor and Google AI combine for Fitbit’s most spot-on heart rate tracking yet, so you can get more precise health and fitness info

