prAna debuts brand new ultra cozy, Ultra-Luxe Shea Collection with sweats, hoodies, more

prAna, a yoga-inspired athletic wear company, has dropped its latest clothing collection, Ultra-Luxe Shea. Featuring a collection of sweatpants, leggings, hoodies, tanks, and sports bras, the Ultra-Luxe Shea line is your new coziest companion whether you’re headed to the yoga studio or lounging around the house on a lazy Sunday. A highlight from the collection is the Shea Hoodie, available in four colorways – Willow, Black, Cool Dust, and Soft White. Available for $99, this hoodie features a relaxed fit, a self-cuff and hem band that allow for adjustability, and a locker loop on the back for easy hanging. Keep reading below to learn more about prAna’s new Ultra-Luxe Shea clothing collection.

To pair with the Shea Hoodie, grab yourself a pair of Shea Joggers, also available for $99. These joggers feature a pull-on E-waist with an infinity drawcord for additional adjustability, front stash pockets, and a clean, minimalist look. The Heavana Every Minute Bra – coming in at $59 – is an ultra-soft bra that provides gentle support and is designed with rest and relaxation in mind. It’s available in five colorways and is perfect to wear while doing a light workout. prAna’s Everyday Crop Tank is an essential for your wardrobe – it’s made from 100% regenerative organic cotton that is breathable and comfortable and has dropped armholes providing you with additional range of motion. Get yours here for $39.

More on the Shea Hoodie:

You’re going to want to feel the Shea collection. It’s like our design team took the deep relaxation of a Sunday afternoon nap and wove it into the fabric. On a practical level though, it’s made of TENCEL™ Modal and Recycled Polyester. Whichever one’s more important to you though, we can’t wait for you to feel it in this hoodie.

