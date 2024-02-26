First discount drops Anker’s all-new 15W MagGo Qi2 charging orb down to $85

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the first discount on its just-released Qi2 8-in-1 Charging Orb. It now drops down to $84.99 shipped from the usual $100 price tag after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That’s only $15 off, but a new all-time low on one of the company’s latest chargers. The new Anker MagGo Orb just launched to start the year with the same design as before. Just now, it has Qi2 tech. That gives its MagSafe mount on the front 15W speeds, while the back still features three full AC outlets, dual USB-C, and two USB-A ports.

Today’s discount is just one of the new Qi2 releases that debuted to start the year. If you’re looking to catch up on all of those new Qi2 chargers from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

Speaking of one of those, we just also took a hands-on look at Anker’s new Qi2 MagSafe battery. It delivers full 15W speeds away from a wall charger and offers a unique folding stand design to boot. This is a much more premium model compared to the 10,000mAh offering above but it ultimately delivers the 15W power bank I’ve been dreaming of.

Anker MagGo Qi2 Charging Orb features:

Immerse in dependable 15W ultra-fast wireless charging thanks to Qi2 certification, ensuring safe, speedy, and efficient power boosts anytime. Enjoy a streamlined setup with concealed rear outlets, ensuring a clean desktop and saving space with a size comparable to a HomePod Mini. With 1 magnetic pad, 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-C, and 2 USB-A ports, experience the convenience of charging 8 devices at once, meeting all your power needs.

