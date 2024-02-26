Apple’s M1 iPad Pro sports an 11-inch 120Hz display and Thunderbolt at $610 (Refurb, save $189)

Best Buy now offers the previous-generation 11-inch M1 iPad Pro for $609.99 shipped. This discounts the Wi-Fi 128GB model down from its original $799 price tag to the best price we’ve seen. This configuration was last on sale back in September at $660 and now it’s an extra $50 off. Today’s offer is $89 under what we’ve seen the newer M2 model sell for and amounts to $189 in savings for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. This is a Geek Squad refurbished model that includes the same warranty as a new condition version.

Even now that the new 2022 model has been around and kicking it as the latest debut from the lineup, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience. Everything comes centered around a Liquid Retina display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s, of course, alongside an M1 chip to power the experience and its Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Of course, Apple is also slated to reveal the new M3 iPad Pros next month. As we detailed over at 9to5Mac, we’re expecting to see new models debut with OLED displays, which will also mean drastically higher price tags that start at $1,500. Today’s discounts mean you can score an already capable iPadOS experience at far less than the expected MSRPs of the upcoming models.

If there’s just one essential accessory you need for iPad Pro, it’s the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $79. This isn’t the best pricing ever, but any discount down from the usual $129 going rate means you can throw in a must-have upgrade to the iPad Pro experience for less.

M1 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6, USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

