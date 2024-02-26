Score 12 Panasonic eneloop Pro AAA rechargeable batteries at $43 (Best in years), more

Amazon is offering the Panasonic eneloop Pro AAA Rechargeable Battery 12-pack for $43.26 shipped. Down from its $55 price tag, this value pack has seen very few discounts over the last few years, often plateauing at a particular rate for several months on end â€“ or the entire year â€“ before rising or falling. Todayâ€™s deal comes in as a 21% markdown off the going rate and lands as the third-lowest price we have tracked. It sits $9 above the all-time low from 2021 and just $3 above 2022â€™s annual low. All-in-all, this is the lowest price we have seen since September 2022 and amounts to $3.61 per battery. Youâ€™ll receive 12 reliable AAA batteries with an individual capacity of 980mAh, ideal for small toys, remotes, game controllers, digital cameras, wireless computer devices, and more. They can each be recharged up to 500 times, and maintains an 85% charge for up to 1 year when not in use.

If you donâ€™t yet have a charger for your batteries, Amazon is offering a bundle opportunity for the above 12-pack with a three-hour quick-charger for $62. It can cover four AAA or AA pro batteries in up to four hours, two AAA or AA pro batteries in two hours, four regular AAA or AA batteries in three hours, or two regular AAA or AA batteries in 1.5 hours. You can also find a bundle option for a 16-pack of eneloop Pro AAA batteries alongside a 12-pack of eneloop Pro AA batteries for $114. If youâ€™re unconcerned with having the Pro batteries, youâ€™ll also find the above AAA Pro 12-pack bundled with a 16-pack of regular eneloop AA batteries for $89. Or maybe you want a smaller amount, like the 4-packs of eneloop Pro AA batteries at $19.

For cheaper rechargeable battery alternatives, check out our past coverage of the on-going discounts for the Amazon Basics 24-pack of Rechargeable AAA Batteries. Youâ€™ll get 24 reliable AAA batteries (currently amounting to $0.82 per battery) with an individual capacity of 850mAh and a shelf-life of 2 years for everyday use.

Panasonic eneloop Pro AAA battery 12-pack features:

PRE-CHARGED AND READY TO USE: eneloop pro AAA rechargeable batteries are pre-charged at the factory using solar power and maintain up to 85% of their charge after 1 year (when not it use)

SECURE, PROTECTIVE PACKAGING: This package contains 12 eneloop pro AAA rechargeable batteries

EXTREME TEMPERATURES: eneloop pro rechargeable batteries can used in extreme temperatures, down to -4 deg F.

QUALITY YOU CAN TRUST: These eneloop pro rechargeable AAA batteries are made in Japan and packaged in the United States

HUNDREDS OF HOUSEHOLD DEVICES: Perfect for use in hundreds of household devices, these eneloop pro AAA rechargeable batteries can be used in remote controls, flashlights, toys, wireless computer devices, rc cars, digital camera flash units, game controllers and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!