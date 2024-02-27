Save $80 on Google Nest WiFi Pro mesh Wi-Fi 6E systems starting at $220

Amazon is now offering the 2-node Google Nest WiFi Pro Mesh System for $219.99 shipped. It comes with $80 in savings attached alongside the status of being the best price we’ve seen since back in December. You would more regularly pay $300, as today’s offer lands at the third-best price to date and within $20 of the all-time low. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below for more.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest Wi-Fi 6E networking tech. There’s 2,200-square feet of coverage for each of the routers with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. You’ll be able to choose between the two different bundles depending on how much coverage you need, too.

We also just saw Ubiquiti launch the new UniFi Cloud Gateway Ultra for those who want to roll their own home network system. It comes joined by a matching PoE Switch Ultra that lets you build a tailor-made Wi-Fi system with whatever specs you’d like – be it Wi-Fi 7 or just sticking with Wi-Fi 6 like these Nest packages.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!