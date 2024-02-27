Save hundreds on BLUETTI’s new AC180T power station and the ‘world’s first LFP-powered 3-in-1 portable fridge’

BLUETTI, a leader in portable power gear, is ready to launch its latest solutions as part of its Swapsolar Ecosystem. Consisting of both its AC180T power station and versatile Multicooler, the new gear is now available with early price drops to have off-roaders, campers, and overland adventures powered up and ready to go as we get closer to the spring. Head below for a breakdown of what the new BLUETTI Swapsolar Ecosystem can bring to your setup.

BLUETTI Swapsolar Ecosystem and world’s first Multicooler

The new Swapsolar bundle is centered around the brand’s latest portable power station, the AC180T. But along with a removable modular battery system, it is the world’s first LFP-powered 3-in-1 portable fridge that is making headlines right now.

Innovative VIP temperature control technology utilizes vacuum insulation panels and ultra-microporous foam layers to maintain a consistent internal temperature, even under direct sunlight, preventing food spoilage often seen in traditional fridges. The high-capacity detachable battery pack, B70 (716.8Wh), utilizes LFP cells and is equipped with an AI-BMS system, ensuring safe and stable charging and discharging processes.

The new Multicooler is described as the “industry’s first mobile refrigerator that can run refrigeration and ice making at the same time.” It runs on the same battery as the AC180T – the same batteries can run the power station or you can pull one of the batteries out to run the fridge unit wirelessly on its own as well – for a truly cordless cooling unit.

With a 42-quart capacity, the Multicooler can run for up to 6 days on a single B70 battery pack to deliver the features of a professional ice maker to your car or outdoor setup with the ability to reach temperatures of -20 degrees Celsius – it can reach 0 degrees Celsius in a little as 15 minutes. It even has max 200W solar charging capabilities to save “on long-term energy costs while ensuring sustainable and efficient operation” while you are exploring the outer wilds or ensuring your home is ready for emergency situations.

Here’s a quick rundown of the some other major features here:

Industry’s first portable fridge that can run cooling + ice making at the same time

Food-grade build to ensure safety.

Self-cleaning plus quick drain to avoid bacteria growth

Industry’s first 4-way power supply fridge (first solar-powered fridge)

PV\AC\cigarette lighter port\battery pack power supply options

LCD Touch screen display

Remote control and monitor power consumption/refrigeration status

Tow Handle + Wheels

Detachable lid for easy cleaning

AC180T portable power station

The AC180T portable power station that works alongsid the Multicooler as part of the Swapsolar Ecosystem also leverages the aforementioned B70 battery packs as well – so you can use one to power each of the units or have one charging while the other powers your setup. It boasts a 1,433.6Wh (716.8Wh / 28Ah) capacity, four 120V/ 5A outlets, and you can get a breakdown of the specs below:

Battery capacity: 1,433.6Wh, (716.8Wh / 28Ah)×2pcs

3,000+ life cycles

4 x 120V / 15A Outlets

1,800W in total (w/ 2 batteries / grid)

1,200W in total (w/ 1 battery or no grid)

AC Input: 1,440W Max. (w/ 2 batteries)

850W Max. (w/ 1 battery)

AC180T: 15.4 × 11.0 × 15.6in / 390 × 280 × 395mm

AC180T: 58.4lbs / 26.5kg (w/ 2 batteries)

BLUETTI is taking its new Swapsolar Ecosystem gear to Indiegogo with hundreds of dollars in savings for early adopters to its latest power gear. Just be sure to scope it out soon as early bird units could sell out at any time. Pricing, tax included, is as follows for the campaign:

Multicooler+B70: Retail price: US$1328 , Early bird price: $899 – Limited Quantity: 300pcs

AC180T Retail price: US$1299 , Super early bird price: $849 – Limited Quantity: 100pcs

B70 removable battery Retail price US$429 , Super early bird price: $299 – Limited Quantity: 300pcs

Multicooler Retail price US$899, Super early bird price: $569 – Limited Quantity: 300pcs

AC180T+Multicooler Retail price US$2198, Super early bird price: $1429 – Limited Quantity: 200pcs



