Caudabe offers up to 35% off sitewide: Clean minimalist iPhone case, charging gear, more

Caudabe, the maker of minimalist iPhone cases, charging gear, AirPods cases, and more, has now launched its annual Winter Edition Sale. Offering up to 35% off sitewide, just about everything the brand sells is now marked down through March 17. Caudabe is a brand that has landed in our roundup of the best iPhone cases for a few years now, and deals on its gear really only ever come around during seasonal and holiday sale events like today’s. After expanding its iPhone and AirPods cases lineup recently with some new deep purple and navy colorways, now’s your chance to land some solid deals. Head below for more details.

Caudabe annual Winter Edition Sale

The Caudabe annual Winter Edition Sale is now in full swing with up to 35% in savings across its entire site. This includes all of its iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 series cases, AirTag cases, AirPods covers, and more. Shipping is free in orders over $50.

Its MagSafe Synthesis iPhone 15 case, for example, regularly fetches $41 or more and is now down at $34.85. Once only available in black, you can now score some of the first deals on its new Amethyst and Celestial Blue colorways. Manufactured from ShockLite, the brand’s proprietary, shock-absorbing polymer, it features a hard back shell for extra protection as well as a clean, minimalist design approach free of ugly or garish logos and branding. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and down below.

Browse through the rest of the Caudabe annual Winter Edition Sale and then check out some of the latest iPhone case releases and more below:

Caudabe MagSafe Synthesis iPhone 15 case features:

Our most protective iPhone 15 case. Featuring a perimeter manufactured from ShockLiteTM, our proprietary, shock-absorbing polymer, combined with a tough, hard back shell, Synthesis provides robust protection against the world. A unique dox matrix pattern on the sides elevates the exterior design and enhances grip. Fully MagSafe compatible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!