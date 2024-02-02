OtterBox celebrates the Year of the Dragon with new Lunar iPhone 15 and AirTag cases

OtterBox is ringing in the Lunar New Year with a fresh collection of iPhone and AirTag gear. After recently getting a look at the brand’s Samsung Galaxy S24 cases and its new cactus-based iPhone cases before that, it’s time to scope out the details on the Otterbox Year of the Dragon gear with custom illustrations. Now available for purchase starting from $20, you can head below for a closer look at the new OtterBox Lunar New Year collection.

OtterBox rings in the Lunar New Year with latest iPhone and AirTag gear

The OtterBox Year of the Dragon gear starts off with the new Lumen Series for MagSafe iPhone 15 case. While this particular cover has been around in various basic colorways since the debut of Apple’s latest handset, the new edition features a design customized for the Lunar New Year with “peony-shaped fireworks, swirling lines and bright colors.”

OtterBox says the vibrant, dragon-inspired design was illustrated by “acclaimed artist” Yulong Lli – an artist responsible for designs commissioned by a range of prestigious brands, including, but not limited to, Airbnb, Apple, Blancpain, Cartier, COACH, Converse, GUCCI, Google, and many others.

Outside of the design, you can check out some specs on the OtterBox Lumen case below:

Made of polycarbonate and synthetic rubber

Made with 50% recycled materials

DROP+ | 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

MagSafe-compatible

The new OtterBox Lumen Series for MagSafe iPhone 15 case is now available for purchase at $49.95 shipped – the iPhone 15 Pro models are currently listed as out of stock at the time of writing, but will presumably go live shortly.

OtterBox also commissioned Yulong Lli to bring a very similar design to its Rugged Series Lunar New Year AirTag case. This one pulls the colorways and design approach from the case into a slightly more simple look for the brand’s Rugged Apple tracker keyring-style holder. It sells, and is now available, for $19.95.

More of the latest from OtterBox:

