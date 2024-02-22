Tested: Nomad and Peak Design team up for new adventure-ready Rugged iPhone 15 Case

Peak Design and Nomad announced their latest collaboration last month, and today it’s time to take a hands-on look at the new Rugged iPhone 15 case. Nomad is one of our favorite accessory makers and we pretty consistently come away impressed with the Peak Design kit, including the Everyday Zip camera backpack we just went hands-on with, so we had high hopes for the new Nomad x Peak Design Rugged Case. Made to combine the design approach from both teams while providing a protective solution that supports Peak’s ecosystem of adventure-ready accessories, head below for our hands-on impressions of the new crossover collaboration.

Hands-on with the adventure-ready Nomad x Peak Design Rugged Case

The Nomad x Peak Design Rugged Case features a protective build consisting of a “fingerprint-resistant” PET backplate with polycarbonate frame and TPU bumpers on the corners as well as around the camera sensors. Anodized aluminum button covers and a fabric interior join both MagSafe action and Peak Design’s mechanical SlimLink connection system (more on this below).

The new Nomad x Peak Design Rugged Case is now available for purchase at $64.95 shipped.

Take a closer look at the specs:

Matte fingerprint resistant PET backplate

Polycarbonate frame

TPU bumpers and camera ring

Microfiber interior

Fortified corner bumpers

Anodized aluminum buttons

15ft drop protection

Raised edges to protect screen and camera

MagSafe & wireless charging compatible

9to5Toys’ Take:

The Nomad x Peak Design Rugged Case is very much what it sounds like; a rugged protective case complete with design sensibilities from both brands and compatibility with Peak Design’s trail- and adventure-ready SlimLink mechanical/magnetic mounting technology.

It features a sort of soft angular design made with TPU bumpers and a polycarbonate frame with a PET back plate. The sort of smooth but not quite shiny backplate is slightly recessed and surrounded by the chamfered and soft beveled TPU frame – the corners, surrounding bezel, and camera ring slightly protrude from the backplate to offer of up the rugged namesake drop protection (15-foot drop protection to be exact). The backplate is a solid one without any give, but the surrounding bezel, especially on the front is mildly pliable, soft to the touch, and sort of rubbery, making it easy to install your device while maintaining about as protective a sheath as you could expect that isn’t a complete tank and doesn’t also entirely cover the display.

You’ll also find the anodized aluminum buttons I have been, and continue to be, a big fan of here. After reviewing as many case as I have over the years, I not only appreciate the metal button covers, but just about expect them on anything in this price range. There are some cases out there that do a great job with the more rubberized approach, but at $65 shipped, the higher-end treatment is one of the things that justifies the list price.

Much of the same sentiment applies to the interior of this case. I, for one, expect some kind of nicer treatment on the inside than the same the plastic from the exterior with a logo printed on it, but much to likely no one’s surprise coming from brands like Nomad and Peak Design, this one features that same sort of woven fabric treatment we have seen from Peak Design for years. It’s not the softest of Japanese microfibers, like we see from brands like MUJJO, but it is a nice attention to detail, a much nicer application that basic plastic, and the charcoal-like color looks great.

And if you do hit the trail, open road on a motorcycle, or take your device out into the wild for adventurous photography, Peak Design’s SlimLink is in place. For those unfamiliar, that little metal square on the back of the case combines with MagSafe action to provide a two-part connection system for the wide-range of Peak Design’s mounts, tripods, car and bike mounts, motorcycle stem mount, and much more. It is essentially a more secure connection for rugged applications than just using magnets. And to be clear, this case still connects with all of your casual MagSafe chargers, stands, or otherwise, and works well.

The Nomad x Peak Design Rugged Case, especially considering the SlimLink integration, is clearly built for folks that need and appreciate some extra protection. But it also doesn’t look out of place or odd otherwise – this is case you can comfortably use around town, on errands, or just day-to-day in between adventures without feeling like you have a total tank in your pocket. It’s a bit bulky for me, but I tend to prefer the thinner Spigen models or the genuine leather variants personally. If I was going to strapping by phone to a bike, motorcycle, or taking it out into the woods on adventures, this is a case I would certainly consider.

