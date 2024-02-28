Introducing Fir: Hydro Flask’s deep woods, Oregon-inspired colorway

Hydro Flask – a fan-favorite water bottle and camping gear company – has added Fir Green, its newest colorway, to its accessory lineup. Inspired by the Oregonian landscape, Fir is a deep, rich green that is reminiscent of Douglas Firs – Oregon’s most populous tree. The Fir Green colorway collection includes 19 water bottles and coffee mugs that look like the green you would see bordering Crater Lake National Park, including the 32-ounce Wide Mouth, which features a Flex Straw and is available for $45. Head below for our favorite Hydro Flask pieces in Fir Green.

Hydro Flask’s 40-ounce All Around Traveler in the color Fir rivals Stanley Cup’s 40-ounce Quencher Tumbler in both quality and price. Hydro Flask’s All Around Traveler features a TempShield double-wall vacuum that keeps your drink hot or cold for hours as well as a splash-resistant straw, and it’s available for $40. The 20-ounce All Around Tumbler in Fir Green is perfect for your morning coffee or your Saturday afternoon beer and has a closeable press-in lid that keeps any splashes or messes at bay – available for $28. We also love Hydro Flask’s 12-ounce Mug in the color Fir, because it will keep your hot chocolate or coffee hot for up to six hours and because it has a Soft Touch exterior, making for a comfortable hold. Grab yours here for $28.

Additional picks from Hydro Flask’s Fir Green collection:

More on 32-ounce Wide Mouth with Flex Straw:

A 32 oz Wide Mouth water bottle with our leakproof Flex Straw Cap—easy to fill, easy to drink. Open it up, add your ice, and flip to sip. The insulated stainless steel keeps it cold for up to 24 hours.

