Land a new Nintendo OLED console today down at $266 Prime shipped (Reg. $350)

Woot is now offering new condition Nintendo Switch OLED model consoles for $265.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is the Japanese version, but it will “function perfectly in the U.S., once preferred region and language have been selected during set up. (In a nutshell, Nintendo is NOT region locked). Regularly $350, it is currently fetching $349 at Amazon where renewed listings start at over $300. We have seen some very limited offers for a touch less than this, but not by much, and today’s deal is well below the $315 Geek Squad refurnished offer we are tracking at Best Buy right now. If you’re in the market for a new OLED model Switch, this is the best deal we have tracked this year and the lowest total around. There might be a new Switch 2 on the way, but the latest rumors have it pushed back to 2025 at this point. Head below for more details.

As detailed in our hands-on review, the OLED Switch is the latest flagship unit in Nintendo’s hardware lineup with the same at-home and on-the-go experience as the standard model. It, however, does include a better OLED display, enhanced audio, and a refreshed dock.

Nintendo OLED Switch Console features:

7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop

Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection

64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage

Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.

Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con con

