Nitro Deck see-through Hall Effect Crystal Switch controller drops to $70, more from $50

While CRKD has unleashed the next-generation version of its super-popular Switch controller with the Nitro Deck+, we are tracking some solid price drops on the original model as well as the semi-translucent Crystal collection colorways over at Amazon. You can score the Nitro Deck Crystal Collection with the included carry case down at $69.99 shipped in various colorways. Regularly $90, this is 22% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked on this configuration. While you will still find the base model down at $49.99 shipped, it doesn’t include the see-through vibes or the included case. Today’s offer is a Lightning deal, so there’s no telling how long it might be around for. Unless you would rather go with the enhancements on the basic plus model, today’s Crystal Collection deal is worth a look. Head below for more details.

While you won’t get the new sidekick buttons or the included HDMI adapter with these models on sale here today, they deliver one of the most popular Switch accessories out there to your setup – the Nitro Deck wraps around your Switch with “zero stick drift and precise control.” The hall effect thumbsticks and re-mappable back button, it can be used as a wireless Nintendo Switch controller or as an extra controller for multiplayer games, “thanks to its gyro compatibility and rumble support.” The package includes a premium carry case, a USB-C cable, and thumbstick toppers.

You can get a full breakdown of the new Nitro Deck+ that was just unveiled in our launch coverage. And then dive into the details we have on LEGO’s plans for the upcoming 2024 Mario Day festivities as well as the latest from Nintendo below:

Nitro Deck Crystal Collection features:

The Nitro Deck handheld deck delivers zero stick drift and precise control, enhancing your gaming experience on Nintendo Switch. Designed for long gaming sessions, the Nitro Deck offers comfort and speed, with hall effect thumbsticks and re-mappable back buttons. Use the Nitro Deck as a wireless Nintendo Switch controller or as an extra controller for multiplayer games, thanks to its gyro compatibility and rumble support. The Nitro Deck comes with a premium carry case, a USB-C cable, and thumbstick toppers for added convenience and customization options.

