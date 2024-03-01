Amazon offers Columbia styles for the entire family from $8 Prime shipped (Up to 70% off)

Ali Smith
70% off from $8

Amazon drops new Columbia styles up to 70% off for the entire family. Prices are as marked. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Earth Explorer Shell Jacket that’s currently marked down to $60 shipped, which is 50% off the original rate of $120. This jacket is available in six color options and is a perfect option for transitional weather. The material is waterproof and breathable, which is great for spring showers. It also has large zippered pockets to store your phone and wallet as well as a cinched hood for convienience. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below, and you will want to check out the adidas Spring Sale that’s offering up to 50% off thousands of styles.

