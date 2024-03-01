Electric Bike Co.’s Model A e-bike offers 60-mile range with free anti-theft alarm at $1,499 (Save $329)

Electric Bike Co. is offering its Model A Sport e-bike for $1,499 shipped, joining the rest of the company’s lineup of Model A styles/colorways (Army Green, Black, Sunset Gray, Lapse Blue, and Sonic) at the lowest prices we have tracked. Down from $1,699, this deal is a $200 markdown off the going rate, which is the usual discounted rate that this model often drops to, giving you another opportunity to save on these quality e-bikes. There is also one other option for this e-bike with the Model A Chopper e-bike for $1,599. You’ll also find a limited-time offer on all e-bike models that gives you a complimentary anti-theft alarm valued at $129, just use the promo code ALARM at checkout.

Sporting a classic beach cruiser design, the Model A e-bike comes equipped with a 500W (750W peak) motor and a 14Ah battery that reaches 20 MPH speeds (can be reprogrammed to 28 MPH) with a 60-mile range on a single charge. It also has five levels of pedal assistance, with a choice for a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor along with a smaller selection of accessories and features: puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips, a rear cargo rack, a waterproof wiring system, and an LCD color display with a USB charging port.

The greatest feature about any of the e-bikes under this brand though, is the customizable options. Most of the parts have two to three options for customization – even the paint job – with plenty of accessories you can add-on as well, allowing you to truly build a ride that fits your preferences and expresses your individuality.

As far as we can tell, these savings will continue for as long as supplies last, as we have no indication when the company is planning to end these deals. And don’t forget to use the promo code ALARM at checkout for your free anti-theft alarm! You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly deals on other e-bike brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

Electric Bike Co. Model A e-bike:

The Model A is the best-balanced bike with a center of gravity along the cross bar and battery on the bottom bar. It’s one of our lightest bikes; easy to carry and very stylish among young adults. The rear rack provides the ability to carry cargo and fits any Basil MIK accessory. Has the ability to carry extra cargo due to a modified head set so that the basket is attached to the frame and to ensure the riders steering is never compromised. Awarded top rated E-Cruiser in USA by Electric Bike Report.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!