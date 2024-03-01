Shinola’s new Runwell 41 watch is an understated, colorful, and classic timepiece

Detroit’s own, Shinola, has a new arrival on the scene: The Shinola Runwell 41mm. Available for $595, the Runwell 41 is the perfect timepiece to subtly pull together any outfit. The high-accuracy quartz movement of this watch – assembled in Motor City – lets you watch the hours, minutes, and seconds float by with exactitude. The British Tan Leather Strap accompanying the Runwell 41 is removable, allowing for customization of the whole look should you choose. Complimentary shipping on orders over $125. Head below to learn more about Shinola’s Runwell 41 for men.

The Shinola Runwell 41mm watch is sure to be your next favorite wardrobe staple. A gorgeous timepiece, this watch features a white dial, stainless steel case material, polished stainless steel case plating, and a screw-down crown construction. The crystal in the watch is made of double-domed sapphire crystal, highlighting the classic pumpkin crown. Notably, the Runwell 41 features shiny green Arabic numerals to help you stand out that much more, encased in an alabaster dial with Super-LumiNova hands that glow bright in the dark. Upgrade your wristwear and grab your own piece of Detroit with the Shinola Runwell 41 for $595.

More on the Runwell 41mm:

Built to last and named accordingly, every detail of the Runwell was designed with an obsessive focus to ensure the highest possible quality. This alabaster dial is refreshingly punctuated by shiny green numerals with glow-in-the-dark lum—a timeless twist on our classic 41mm icon. The polished stainless steel case is accentuated by a classic pumpkin crown, and a tapered British tan whip stitch leather strap compliments the finished timepiece.

