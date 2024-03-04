Amazon Basics 24-pack of rechargeable AAA batteries falls to $18 (Reg. $32), more from $15

Amazon is offering its Basics 24-pack of Rechargeable AAA NiMH High-Capacity Batteries for $17.70 shipped. Down from its usual $32 price tag, this pack saw many discounts over 2023, keeping to a near-constant fluctuation in price up and down with some short plateau periods every few months. The biggest discount of the year dropped costs down to a $17 low back at the start of fall, with today’s deal coming in as a 45% markdown off the going rate that amounts to $0.74 per battery. You’ll receive 24 reliable AAA batteries with an individual capacity of 800mAh, ideal for small toys, remotes, digital cameras, and other devices. They can each be recharged up to 500 times, and offer a shelf-life of 2 years for everyday use.

While the other sized packs are discounted at various levels, there are a few that are seeing bigger markdowns than usual, with some offering extra 5% to 8% savings when you buy two or more (including the above deal). These discounts will apply themselves during checkout.

If you’re new to the rechargeable battery scene and are also looking for a charger, Amazon is offering its Basics Battery Charger for AA & AAA batteries for $14. It charges up to four batteries in just four hours and has a USB port to double as a personal device charger as well. Be sure to also check out our Green Deals hub for more rechargeable battery brand deals, power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and so much more.

Amazon Basics AAA Battery 24-pack features:

RELIABLE PERFORMANCE: 24-pack of AAA rechargeable performance-capacity NiMH batteries (800 mAh)

DEVICE COMPATIBLE: Ideal for digital cameras, remote controls, toys, and more

LONG LASTING: Can be recharged up to 1000 times with minimal power loss

LOW SELF DISCHARGE: Maintains 80% capacity for 2 years

EASY USE & STORAGE: Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging

NOTE: Same product, new look; appearance of batteries received may vary

