Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 lands at second-best prices from $850 (Reg. $1,000+)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $849.99 shipped. This discounts the unlocked 256GB folding smartphone in all four colors from its usual $1,000 price tag. It’s $150 off and the second-best price we’ve seen. Today’s offer is within $50 of the all-time low from back over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while also marking the best discount we’ve seen since. The savings continue over to the 512GB capacity, which drops to $969.99 from its usual $1,120 price tag – the same $150 discount. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

If you’re looking for one of the more traditional handsets out there, Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series are also on sale today. Seeing the very first cash discounts since launching back in February, you can save at least $100 on the trio of all-new, AI-backed smartphones starting from $700. These are new all-time lows and the best values around for an unlocked version, as well as for those not trading in an existing handset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features:

Flex the pocket-perfect and powerful Galaxy Z Flip5; With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with a big personality. With Flex Window, the large cover screen you can use while compact, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level; Simply reply to texts, change songs and snap photos with just one hand. Meet your new selfie bestie; Find the perfect angle with a cover screen that lets you clearly preview pics live before capturing; Then, snap your share-worthy shot with the best camera on Galaxy Z Flip5

