Skip Google’s latest and save $371 on Pixel 7 Pro as it falls to new Amazon low of $521

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $520.91 shipped. Today’s offer marks down the unlocked 128GB smartphone from its original $899 price tag. This is $371 off and a new all-time low on the entry-level storage capacity. Our previous mention was the 256GB model down at $600 back at the beginning of the year, for comparison. We breakdown how this smartphone stacks up against the 2023 roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers some extra insight.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $371 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around the back comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on the base model.

But if you do want the latest from Google, it’ll cost you. With the newer Pixel 8 Pro clocking in at its MSRP, you’ll have to spend nearly twice as much in order to take advantage of the new AI tech powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, as well as the more vibrant Actua display. But otherwise, the hardware isn’t all too different at $999.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

