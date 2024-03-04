Dock your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods on Twelve South’s HiRise 3 at $85

Amazon is now discounting one of our favorite StandBy companions – the Twelve South HiRise 3. This 3-in-1 MagSafe-compatible stand drops to $85 shipped from its usual $100 price tag. It’s the first discount since back at the very beginning of December when it was an extra $5 off in a sitewide sale for 9to5Toys readers. Now it’s $15 off and clocking in at the third-best price for the black colorway. This is a personal favorite in the world of 7.5W MagSafe chargers, which I detail over in my hands-on review.

Designed to accommodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 15 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 9, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like. It’s one of our favorite budget picks for those who don’t need full 15W speeds, but still want an elegant stand for using StandBy at your nightstand or desk.

And if you want something even more capable, just don’t forget about the new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe charger that just launched last fall. It’s one of the most impressive 3-in-1 chargers on the market thanks to a premium leather design and some added tricks like 15W MagSafe, a secondary 7.5W pad, and Apple Watch fast charging. Our hands-on review breaks down the whole experience.

Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger features:

Do aesthetics matter? Of course they do. HiRise typically lives in your bedroom so it should be minimal, graphic-free and take up as little space as possible. When your beloved devices are connected & charging, HiRise 3 practically disappears – that’s ok, too. Magnetic iPhone charging is both magical & practical. No picking up your iPhone to read a late night notification or check the time. Vertical support holds everything viewable at a glance.

