Sonos Arc SL sees refurbished discount to $509 (Save $290), Sonos Beam Gen 2 hits $299

Sonos is now offering the Arc SL Smart Soundbar with AirPlay 2 for $509 shipped. Today’s offer applies to a certified refurbished model that comes backed by the company’s same 2-year warranty. This drops from the original $799 price tag for a new condition unit and lands at an all-time low. It’s $290 off and only the second time we have seen pricing drop this low. Head below for a closer look.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc SL delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. With this being the SL version, it lacks a built-in microphone but otherwise has all of the same features as the main model.

Another one of our favorites from the sale has the recent Sonos Beam Gen 2 sitting at $299. It has the same in-house refurbished condition seal of approval as the Arc SL, and drops from the usual $499 of a new condition model. This is $200 off, an extra $100 under our previous Black Friday mention on a new condition model, and an all-time low. Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Sonos Arc SL Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

