Today’s best game deals: Persona 3 Reload $53 low, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak $20, more

Amazon is now offering Persona 3 Reload on PS5 at $52.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 25% off and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a quick drop to $60 last month, this is the first notable price drop we have tracked on Amazon, delivering a new all-time low since its launch just ahead of the holidays last year. Persona fans with a PlayStation 5 will want to take a closer look at today’s deal. Described as the “pivotal game in the Persona series,” this is a “faithful remake with “cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and signature stylish UI.” It also features new scenes and character interactions as well as added voiceover work and an updated soundtrack. While we are less than 24 hours away from the start of the early Mario Day 2024 game deals (details on that right here), you’ll also find some new Capcom and eShop sales waiting down below as well. 

