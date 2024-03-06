Today’s best game deals: Persona 3 Reload $53 low, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak $20, more

Amazon is now offering Persona 3 Reload on PS5 at $52.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 25% off and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a quick drop to $60 last month, this is the first notable price drop we have tracked on Amazon, delivering a new all-time low since its launch just ahead of the holidays last year. Persona fans with a PlayStation 5 will want to take a closer look at today’s deal. Described as the “pivotal game in the Persona series,” this is a “faithful remake with “cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and signature stylish UI.” It also features new scenes and character interactions as well as added voiceover work and an updated soundtrack. While we are less than 24 hours away from the start of the early Mario Day 2024 game deals (details on that right here), you’ll also find some new Capcom and eShop sales waiting down below as well.

***PlayStation 5 Slim Console Spider-Man 2 Bundle down at $450 (Reg. $500)

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo officially unveils Mario Day 2024 game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!