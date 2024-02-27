Pokémon Legends Z-A travels to Kalos in 2025 alongside other Pokémon Day announcements

Pokémon Day 2024 is here, celebrating 28 years of all things Pikachu, Kanto, and catching them all. The Pokémon Company is holding its latest Pokémon Presents showcase to mark the occasion. We’ll be covering all of the news from the event, including the new Pokémon Legends Z-A game and more.

Here’s everything announced at Pokémon Day 2024

The Pokémon Company starts off by sending some love to Scarlet and Violet with some new Tera Raids that bring the original three starters’ final evolutions. We’re also checking in with some other existing games.

Pokémon Go is getting some attention, with a new collaboration from Pokémon Horizons. Then there’s Pokémon Sleep, which will be having some new Pokémon join in on helping you get a better night sleep. All three of the legendary dogs will be joining this year, with Raikou starting things off and then being followed by Entei and Suicune. Pokémon Masters, Cafe, and Unite all had some new Pokémon announced, too.

Pokémon is announcing a new digital TCG experience for your iPhone. The upcoming Pokémon TCG Pocket app won’t be launching until sometime later this year, but will bring the physical trading card game to your smartphone. The company is immediately noting that it will give you free packs to open every day, hoping to get out ahead of any loot box controversies.

For the big announcement today, the Pokémon Company is returning to Kalos. The new Pokémon Legends Z-A games will be launching next year, so Trainers will have to wait until 2025. This reveal teases the return of Mega Evolutions for the first time in years. Pokémon X and Y were first released back in October of 2013. Now over a decade later, we’re getting a new way to explore the Kalos region. It’s only the second game we’ve gotten from the Sixth Generation of the franchise, and looks to offer the same refreshed gameplay that the first Pokémon Legends title did.

We only got a brief trailer in the Pokémon Day 2024 showcase, but it was certainly enough to get fans excited. The game looks to focus on Lumiose City, with many mentions of an Urban Redevelopment Plan. Given that the last time that trainers were able to explore the Kalos region was set in modern times, it looks like the company is going to be taking the same route as Legends: Arceus with a focus on going back to a different era.

Pokémon X and Y were notably the first core games to launch on the 3DS. Whether or not the company will be taking the same approach by having Legends Z-A be the first game to debut on the next console – the Switch 2 – remains to be seen. It would be an interesting approach to kicking off a new console generation, at the very least. But, we’ll just have to wait and see until sometime in 2025.

Back when Legends: Arceus launched in 2022, I called the game a bold step forward with inventive, open-world gameplay in my review. Hopefully Game Freak can keep that same focus with the second addition to the Legends series.

Here are some other screenshots from the Pokémon Legends Z-A reveal:

Today’s Pokémon Day 2024 event wasn’t all that eventful, otherwise. We only had a few reveals during the sub-13 minute presentation. Still, it gives Trainers quite a bit to look forward to for the future of the franchise – even if we’re not getting any new games in 2024.

You can watch the entire stream right below.

