Several of Nomad’s limited-edition Apple Watch Sport Band styles back in stock at $60

Nomad is refreshing stock on an assortment of its most popular Sport Bands today. You’ll have to act fast in order to score the different Limited-Edition colorways for 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, each of which are now available for $60. Shipping varies per order. These are some of our favorite Apple Watch bands on the market, and now they’re back in stock.

Nomad’s collection of Sport Apple Watch bands all arrive with the same premium FKM fluoroelastomer rubber build that is completely waterproof. It has a unique notched design that on top of delivering the company’s signature look, also helps with added ventilation. It also has a pin and tuck closure system similar to official Apple Watch styles. Today’s stock refresh includes five different Limited-Edition styles, including Night Watch Red, High Volta Yellow, Blaze, and even Glow (in the Dark).

If Nomad’s premium offering isn’t quite what you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

More on the Nomad Volta Strike Apple Watch band:

Designed to give your Apple Watch a modern and athletic look for intense workouts and everyday wear. Sport Band has a lightweight and breathable design constructed from soft FKM rubber for all-day comfort. A low-profile pin-and-tuck mechanism ensures secure closure.

