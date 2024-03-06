New official Dream Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller hits $58 Amazon low, more from $45

Just after Microsoft unveiled the new S.P.E.C.I.A.L. edition Vault Boy Fallout Xbox Wireless Controllers and the new SpongeBob Xbox Series X console bundle, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the new Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor Special Edition. This one landed alongside the rest of the Vapor lineup for Xbox Design Lab in late January at $70 and has now dropped down to $57.99 shipped at Amazon. This nearly 20% in savings marks the lowest price we have tracked since release and a new Amazon all-time low. The Vapor collection features a misty pattern that “creates a subtle and textured look” Microsoft says is “unique to every controller.” You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage and down below the fold.

Outside of the dynamic pink and purple color swirl, the Dream Vapor Special Edition is essentially the same Xbox wireless gamepad you know and love. The 40 hours of battery life per charge joins the hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and side caps with a rubberized, purple diamond-pattern grip on the back-case. Compatibility with console, PC, mobile phones, and tablets joins the dedicated Share button, custom button mapping from within the Xbox Accessories app, and USB-C charging.

If you’re just looking for a spare Xbox wireless gamepad and would prefer to stick with the first-party controllers, you’ll still find some of the basic colors starting at $45 shipped on Amazon right now.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor features:

Vaporize your competition with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor Special Edition featuring a dynamic pink and purple color swirl that’s unique to each controller. Get up to 40 hours of battery life.

Stay on target with a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and side caps. Hold on to the action with rubberized, purple diamond-pattern grips on the back-case.

Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on console, PC, mobile phones, and tablets.

Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the new Share button.

