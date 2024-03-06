The official Xbox Series S toaster is an actual thing and you can score one right now for $40

Update: The Series S toaster is now live once again at $40 via Walmart after going out of stock for a couple months.

A new Xbox toaster has arrived. After folks trolled Microsoft way back at the launch of its current-generation consoles about the Series X looking like a fridge, the Xbox Series X mini fridge was made a reality, and now, the Series has been made into a toaster. Like an actual toaster that works and imprints your breakfast toast with the Xbox logo I mean. You can buy one right now at Walmart for $40 too. Head below for more details on the official Xbox toaster.

Achievement Unlocked – The official Xbox toaster has arrived

The original Xbox Series X mini fridge – it was really more a thermoelectric cooler than an actual fridge – went up for pre-order way back in October of 2021. After that we saw an actual 2-foot electric Xbox mini fridge hit the store shelves at Walmart – you can buy one of those right now on sale for $199. And now, fast forward to Microsoft’s first big exclusive of 2024, and it is looking to complete the kitchen appliance set with a new Series S toaster.

Now available for purchase at Walmart for $39.99 shipped, the official Xbox Series S 2-Slice Toaster not only looks like a toaster but it will actually crisp your favorite bread of choice to go alongside your eggs and orange juice.

Meet the Xbox Series S Toaster. This appliance will take your kitchen countertop to the next level. The shade selector dial lets you toast your bread, English muffins, frozen waffles, and bagels exactly how you like them every time, anywhere from lightly toasted to dark. Multiple family members or roommates? Keep a list of everyone’s settings to score the group breakfast bonus. The countdown timer lets you know how much longer until your toast pops up. No more breakfast-induced jump scares or trying to spread butter on bread that’s already gone cold because you were trying to find a good save point. But wait—here’s more. It imprints the Xbox sphere logo on your bread while it’s heating it. It’s the next generation toasting console. Get yours today.

It features a wide-slot with the ever-important self-centering mechanism to evenly toast your bread, bagels, frozen waffles, and more. It also features six-shade settings, a digital LED countdown timer, a defrost control, and a cool-touch exterior.

But the best part of all, the toaster imprints the “iconic Xbox sphere logo on bread for the ultimate slice of fandom.”

Fun Style: Toaster modeled after the signature design of Microsoft’s Xbox Series S gaming console

Fits Your Carbs: Wide slot with self-centering bread guide and bagel button accommodate slices from an artisan loaf, bagels, frozen waffles, Texas toast, or English muffins

Toasted Just Right: Six-setting shade selector dial for customizable browning doubles as a digital LED countdown timer / clock and also allows for reheating

Quick Warm Up: Defrost button handles items straight out of the freezer or your Xbox Series X Fridge

Level Up: Toaster imprints iconic Xbox sphere logo on bread for the ultimate slice of fandom

Safe with Easy Clean Up: Anti-jam function, automatic temperature control, removable crumb tray, and non-stick coated plates

No Burn Outer Surface: Cool-touch exterior measures 15″ width x 7.6″ tall x 4.6″ depth

Score one now to level-up your Xbox kitchen set before they sell out.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!