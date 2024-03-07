Nike’s Women’s Week Sale offers an extra 25% off hundreds of styles with this promo code

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
25% off from $10

Nike is honoring Women’s Week with a Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off select styles with code CELEBRATE at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the women’s Court Legacy Next Nature Sneakers that are currently marked down to $40, which is $30 off the original rate. These casual sneakers are great for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is made with a pebbled leather that gives you durability and lightweight comfort. These shoes are also a great option for spring due to its herringbone outsole that provides superior traction. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Nike customers. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
These adidas Ultrabounce Running Shoes are now $30 (Sav...
Save $227 on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless st...
Levi’s Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sit...
LEGO’s 2,300-piece UCS buildable R2-D2 sees rare ...
Baseus 6-in-1 100W charging station with dual AC outlet...
Save up to $2,399 on EcoFlow power stations, solar pane...
Anker’s PowerLine Flow III USB-C and Lightning ca...
HyperX’s updated Alloy Core mechanical keyboard w...
Load more...
Show More Comments