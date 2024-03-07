Nike’s Women’s Week Sale offers an extra 25% off hundreds of styles with this promo code

Nike is honoring Women’s Week with a Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off select styles with code CELEBRATE at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the women’s Court Legacy Next Nature Sneakers that are currently marked down to $40, which is $30 off the original rate. These casual sneakers are great for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is made with a pebbled leather that gives you durability and lightweight comfort. These shoes are also a great option for spring due to its herringbone outsole that provides superior traction. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Nike customers. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links