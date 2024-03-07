Nike’s Women’s Week Sale offers an extra 25% off hundreds of styles with this promo code

Nike is honoring Women’s Week with a Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off select styles with code CELEBRATE at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the women’s Court Legacy Next Nature Sneakers that are currently marked down to $40, which is $30 off the original rate. These casual sneakers are great for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is made with a pebbled leather that gives you durability and lightweight comfort. These shoes are also a great option for spring due to its herringbone outsole that provides superior traction. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Nike customers. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Dri-FIT Legend T-Shirt $14 (Orig. $30)
- Blazer Low ’77 Jumbo Sneakers $54 (Orig. $100)
- Solo Swoosh Fleece Sweatshirt $68 (Orig. $90)
- Pegasus Turbo Road Running Shoes $68 (Orig. $150)
- Waffle One Leather Sneakers $73 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Court Legacy Next Nature Sneakers $40 (Orig. $70)
- Air Max 270 Sneakers $120 (Orig. $160)
- Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Sweatshirt $52 (Orig. $80)
- Fleece High-Waisted Cropped Sweatpants $40 (Orig. $70)
- High-Rise One Leggings $28 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!