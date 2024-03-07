TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 7 Router with 2.5Gb Ethernet drops to $270 (All-time low)

Amazon now offers the TP-Link Archer BE9300 Wi-Fi 7 Router for $269.99 shipped. This is only the third discount to date from the usual $300 price tag and is the first chance to save since back in the beginning of December. It may only be $30 off, but it’s now at an all-time low and delivering an even more affordable way to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7.

Wi-Fi 7 is finally rolling out to consumer gear, and this TP-Link offering is one of the more unique routers available. Its unique design aside, the router features 9.2Gb/s of throughput from its tri-band wireless connection. On the wired front, you’ll find four 2.5Gb/s Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as that same 2.5Gb/s port for connecting into your cable modem or fiber box. There’s also support for making a private smart home network, VPN server connections, and the company’s EasyMesh support.

We also just saw Ubiquiti launch the new UniFi Cloud Gateway Ultra for those who want to roll their own home network system. It comes joined by a matching PoE Switch Ultra that lets you build a tailor-made Wi-Fi system with whatever specs you’d like – be it Wi-Fi 7 or just sticking with Wi-Fi 6 until more smartphones and computers actually adopt the newer standard.

TP-Link Archer BE9300 Wi-Fi 7 Router features:

With powerful Wi-Fi 7 performance, lightning-fast wired connections and brand-new design. Equipped with one 2.5G WAN port and four 2.5G LAN ports, Archer BE550 drives your devices to peak performance and provides ideal solution for future-proofing home network. Proprietary Wi-Fi optimization and 6 optimally positioned antennas along with Beamforming deliver more capacity, stronger and more reliable connections, and less interference.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!