Wrap up your winter wearing the Marmot Men’s Refuge Jacket for $131 (60% off)

Because spring is just over a week away, now is a great time to close out this season and prepare for next winter with the Marmot Men’s Refuge Jacket, now available for $130.99, marked down from its original price of $300. Designed with skiers, snowboarders, and winter sports enthusiasts in mind, the Refuge Jacket will keep you protected against the elements with its NanoPro technology and leakproof construction. Available in five colorways – Yellow Gold, Arctic Navy, Dark Jungle, Limelight/Dark Jungle, and Hazel – you will easily stand out on the mountain and will stay warm while doing so. Free standard shipping on orders over $75. Keep reading to learn more about the Marmot Men’s Refuge Jacket.

The Refuge Jacket by Marmot features NanoPro technology, which is lightweight, breathable, and waterproof, ensuring that you’re dry both inside and out; it also has 100% seam-taped construction, meaning water won’t penetrate your jacket while out in wet conditions. Additional features of the Refuge Jacket include an attached hood that is helmet-compatible as well as adjustable, a fixed powder skirt that hugs your waist and keeps snow out, PitZips for easily adjustable under-arm ventilation, and water-resistant chest pocket zippers so that you can keep your valuables dry while shredding the gnar. This is truly the ultimate winter sports jacket, and you can get your own now for $130.99. Be sure to check out our 9to5Toys fashion hub to stay up-to-date on the latest deals in clothing, shoes, and apparel.

More on Men’s Refuge Jacket:

When the forecast calls for snow, set your alarm early and head for the mountain with your Refuge Jacket and skis in tow. 2-layer NanoPro™ technology brings the heat with ultra-breathable, waterproof protection for backcountry powder searching missions and wide-open groomers on ski trips out west. Pop up the helmet-compatible hood to keep chairlift gusts at bay, or open the PitZips to dump some heat while slogging up the skin track. Your lift ticket and safety essentials will stay safe stowed in waterproof pockets whether you’re gracefully skiing inbounds or exploring untouched terrain far from any chairlift.

