8Bitdo’s official and customizable Xbox/PC Arcade Stick back at $75 low (Reg. $120)

We are once again tracking the lowest price on 8Bitdo’s official Xbox arcade controller, the “world’s first officially licensed Xbox arcade controller.” Woot is now offering the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 down at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $120 and currently starting at $96 via Amazon, this is 38% off and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is a match for the all-time low and comes in well under the $102 all-time low we have have tracked on Amazon. This is the “first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide,” according to 8Bitdo. It is designed to deliver that retro arcade vibe to your Xbox console setup or PC battlestation with 2.4G wireless or wired USB connectivity. It boasts 30 hours of battery life as well as the ability to leverage customizable button mapping and recallable profile options via 8Bitdo’s Ultimate software. Get a closer look right here and down below.

While HORI has since released its own officially licensed HORI Fighting Stick for Xbox, that one is going to cost a whole lot more than the 8Bitdo variant above. This PXN Arcade Fight Stick doesn’t have the official seal of approval, but if you’re okay with that it does come in at a lower $59 price with multi-platform support for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

8Bitdo Arcade Stick features:

First Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and above.

Wireless 2.4G or wired USB connectivity.

Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software. Customizable button mapping.

Fast-mapping and profile setting buttons. 3.5mm Audio Jack and volume control.

30 play hours max with 4 hours charging time.

