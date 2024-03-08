8Bitdo’s official and customizable Xbox/PC Arcade Stick back at $75 low (Reg. $120)

Justin Kahn -
Apps Gameswoot8Bitdo
Reg. $120 $75

We are once again tracking the lowest price on 8Bitdo’s official Xbox arcade controller, the “world’s first officially licensed Xbox arcade controller.” Woot is now offering the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 down at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $120 and currently starting at $96 via Amazon, this is 38% off and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is a match for the all-time low and comes in well under the $102 all-time low we have have tracked on Amazon. This is the “first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide,” according to 8Bitdo. It is designed to deliver that retro arcade vibe to your Xbox console setup or PC battlestation with 2.4G wireless or wired USB connectivity. It boasts 30 hours of battery life as well as the ability to leverage customizable button mapping and recallable profile options via 8Bitdo’s Ultimate software. Get a closer look right here and down below.

While HORI has since released its own officially licensed HORI Fighting Stick for Xbox, that one is going to cost a whole lot more than the 8Bitdo variant above. This PXN Arcade Fight Stick doesn’t have the official seal of approval, but if you’re okay with that it does come in at a lower $59 price with multi-platform support for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. 

More of the latest in the world of Xbox:

8Bitdo Arcade Stick features:

  • First Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide.
  • Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and above.
  • Wireless 2.4G or wired USB connectivity.
  • Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software. Customizable button mapping.
  • Fast-mapping and profile setting buttons. 3.5mm Audio Jack and volume control.
  • 30 play hours max with 4 hours charging time.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

woot

8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Enjoy comfort and style in Chaco’s Revel Chelsea ...
Apple’s latest HomePod 2 has never sold for less ...
prAna drops limited edition Hot Spell Capsule including...
HYPER’s EcoSmart sustainable 4-port USB-C hub wit...
Magic: The Gathering boosters and commander decks up to...
Save $100 on an upcoming Samsung 2024 TV pre-order when...
‘Python Deep Learning’ and how to lead: The...
Economical archival storage space awaits with WD’...
Load more...
Show More Comments