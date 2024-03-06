Official March Xbox Partner Preview game showcase: 30 mins. of upcoming titles and more

As promised with an official announcement earlier this week, today’s Xbox Partner Preview Game Showcase is about to kick-off. Xbox hosted its first Developer Direct showcase of the year back January, giving gamers their first good look at the new Indiana Jones game, among other things, but today it is turning its attention to its Partner Preview show. We will be getting about a half hour of “fresh looks” at new games coming to Xbox and Windows and it all starts very soon. Follow along with the show down below.

March Xbox Partner Preview showcase

Xbox is promising “about 30 minutes of nonstop, no-frills news and updates” on some exciting new releases from its studio partners today. We know for sure we will be seeing titles like Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, The First Berserker: Khazan, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, and more, but from there it is anyone’s guess.

The official announcement post for today’s showcase mentioned studios and publishers like “Capcom, Nexon, EA, and others” alongside “over 12” new trailers. But we aren’t sure just yet what the rest of the event will showcase.

Last time around for the Partner Preview event, Xbox gave us a look at the highly-anticipated Metal Gear Solid Delta as well as Alan Wake 2 and Ark Survival Ascended – I for one really need to see more of the upcoming MGS3 remake, but it feels like a long-shot for today’s show.

Either way, the wait is now over and you can watch today’s March 2024 Xbox Partner Preview down below:

Our second-ever Xbox Partner Preview is here with just about 30 minutes of nonstop, no-frills news and updates on some exciting unreleased games from our studio partners from around the world. We share updates from Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, The First Berserker: Khazan, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, and more.

Unknown 9: Awakening

Releases Summer 2024

Are you ready to believe in the Unknown? Become Haroona, embrace your powers, and embark on a quest for the truth. Unknown 9: Awakening comes out this summer on Xbox.

Sleight of Hand

Infiltrate the hardboiled, rain-slicked city of Taboo, where ritual magic and cursed artifacts set apart those with power from those without. Sleight of Hand is a 3rd-person Stealth-Action Deckbuilder about taking down the coven you used to run with.

The Alters – Gameplay Reveal Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview

See The Alters gameplay explained! Explore an emotional sci-fi game that features a unique blend of adventure, survival, and base-building elements. Play as Jan Dolski, a simple worker who creates alternative versions of himself in a desperate attempt to escape from a planet where even sun rays can prove deadly.

Creatures of Ava – Reveal Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview

Let your empathy guide you as you play an exciting action-adventure, creature saver game. Understand and tame the creatures of Ava and let them lead you through a variety of ecosystems – all in the hopes of saving the planet from a life-consuming infection.

Now on Roblox: Chucky’s on the loose! | Xbox Partner Preview

The world of horror meets gaming in GRIEFVILLE, where a new era of nightmares begins with the addition of Chucky, the iconic doll himself.

The Sinking City 2 – Announce Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview

We are excited to officially unveil The Sinking City 2, a Lovecraftian survival horror set in an otherworldly rendition of Arkham in the 1920s United States. Coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Launch Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview

Play the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy on Xbox today!

Monster Jam Showdown – Announcement Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview

Fire up your engines and get ready to take part in the most groundbreaking game of the year! #MonsterJamShowdown is coming in 2024!

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass | Xbox Partner Preview

She once made a choice to live. Now, she’ll need to find the answer. The final chapter of Persona 3 Reload, Episode Aigis – The Answer – arrives in September 2024! Purchase the Expansion Pass on March 12th to unlock the first wave of DLC. Available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC

The First Berserker: Khazan – Gameplay Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview

The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore Action-RPG based on the Dungeon & Fighter franchise, an ongoing franchise of 18 years with more than 850 Million users worldwide. Khazan, the Great General of the Pell Los Empire, who overcame death, and sets out to reveal the incidents that led to his downfall and seek vengeance on his enemies. The First Berserker: Khazan awaits you with hardcore stylish action with a unique mashup of reality and anime-inspired graphics!

Tales of Kenzera: Zau – Gameplay Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview

Brave the beautiful & treacherous lands of Kenzera with the God of Death in Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU, and reclaim your father’s spirit.

Frostpunk 2 – Date Reveal + Preorder Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview

Frostpunk 2 is coming to PC on July 25th! Pre-order now on the Microsoft Store and get a one-week access to the Beta in April. https://www.xbox.com/games/store/p/9P… Frostpunk 2 is a city-survival game set 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard ravaged Earth, transforming our world into a harsh, icy wasteland. In the game you must face a new deadly threat that appears on the horizon – human nature and its unsatiated thirst for power.

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – A Life-changing Story Awaits | Xbox Partner Preview

A life-changing story awaits in FINAL FANTASY XIV Online! Play the Open Beta now and get ready for the full release on March 21, 2024. The Starter Edition will be available through Game Pass Ultimate Perks! Claim between March 21 and April 19, 2024.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – Gameplay Trailer “Kagura” | Xbox Partner Preview

A new tale of the Kami awaits… Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will release in 2024 on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S and Windows. https://news.xbox.com/2024/03/06/xbox… For even more on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, watch the CAPCOM Highlights Day 1 on March 7, 2024 at 3:00pm PT https://www.capcom-games.com/showcase…

