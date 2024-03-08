‘Python Deep Learning’ and how to lead: These eBooks are free for 9to5Toys readers

In our contiinuing partnership with TradePub and just in time for the weekend, we have a plethora of free eBooks available for 9to5Toys readers. For a limited time, you can download these eBooks for free after you sign up here – simply enter in your email, and you’re good to go. In today’s roundup, we have eBooks ranging from data science, to Python deep learning, to an all-in-one book on electronics, to an eBook on how to recruit the best teams to work with. Head below to learn more.

Data Smart: Using Data Science to Transform Information into Insight by Wiley, 2nd Edition ($30.00 Value)

Free through March 13, this eBook will teach you how to get started in data science.

Let’s be real, data science is presented as something mystical and unattainable without the most powerful software, hardware, and data expertise. Real data science isn’t about technology. It’s about how you approach the problem. In this updated edition of Data Smart: Using Data Science to Transform Information into Insight, award-winning data scientist and bestselling author Jordan Goldmeier shows you how to implement data science problems using Excel while exposing how things work behind the scenes. Data Smart is your field guide to building statistics, machine learning, and powerful artificial intelligence concepts right inside your spreadsheet.

Python Deep Learning – 3rd Edition by Ivan Vasilev ($39.99 Value)

Python Deep Learning, 3rd edition, is available for free also through March 13, and covers a broad range of applications.

This makes it challenging to navigate and hard to understand without solid foundations. This book will guide you from the basics of neural networks to the state-of-the-art large language models in use today. The first part of the book introduces the main machine learning concepts and paradigms. It covers the mathematical foundations, the structure, and the training algorithms of neural networks and dives into the essence of deep learning. The second part of the book introduces convolutional networks for computer vision. We’ll learn how to solve image classification, object detection, instance segmentation, and image generation tasks. The third part focuses on the attention mechanism and transformers – the core network architecture of large language models.

Beginning Programming All-in-One For Dummies, 2nd Edition by Wallace Wang ($17.00 Value)

This eBook is actually seven books in one, each teaching you how to program across a multitude of languages. Available through March 19.

Beginning Programming All-in-One For Dummies offers one guide packed with 7 books to teach you programming across multiple languages. Coding can seem complex and convoluted, but Dummies makes it simple and easy to understand. You’ll learn all about the principles of programming, algorithms, data structures, debugging programs, unique applications of programming and more while learning about some of the most popular programming languages used today. Move confidently forward in your computer science coursework or straight into the workforce. You’ll come away with a rock-solid foundation in the programming basics, using data, coding for the web, and building killer apps.

Electronics All-in-One For Dummies, 3rd Edition by Doug Lowe ($25.00 Value)

Free to you through March 12, this eBook is an accessible how-to guide of electronic possibilities.

If you’re looking for a new hobby that’s tons of fun—and practical to boot—electronics might be right up your alley. And getting started has never been easier! In Electronics All-in-One For Dummies, you’ll find a plethora of helpful information, from tinkering with basic electronic components to more advanced subjects like working with digital electronics and Arduino microprocessors. Whether you’re just getting started and trying to learn the difference between a circuit board and a breadboard, or you’ve got a handle on the fundamentals and are looking to get to the next level of electronics mastery, this book has the tools, techniques, and step-by-step guides you need to achieve your goals—and have a blast doing it!

Ice Cold Leader: Leading from the Inside Out by Errol Doebler ($18.00 Value)

Elite combat veteran, Errol Doebler, teaches readers how to thrive in any circumstance. Available through March 12.

In Ice Cold Leader, special forces combat veteran, FBI agent, and business founder Errol Doebler reveals his unknown and silent battle with a traumatic brain injury incurred as a Navy SEAL in the late 1990s, and how he overcame emotional distress, self-doubt, depression, and anxiety to create a successful and happy personal and professional life until the day he discovered his pain was due to an injury he didn’t even know he had.

The Communication Code: Unlock Every Relationship, One Conversation at a Time by Jeremie Kubicek & Steve Cockram ($17.00 Value)

If you’re looking for ways in which to have more meaningful and healthy relationships, look no further than The Communication Code – grab this free eBook now through March 12.

Healthy communication is essential in any professional or personal relationship. When the lines of communication are frayed or broken, the resulting drama, unnecessary conflict, and inefficiency often lead to ‘dropping the ball’. Better communication yields better results. It’s a no-brainer—honest conversations build deeper, more productive relationships. It may seem simple in theory, but healthy communication is one of the most challenging things to master in practice.

Who Is the New How: Strategies to Find, Recruit, and Create the Best Teams by Justin Palmer & Jessica Schertz ($17.00 Value)

This hands-on guide teaches you how to recruit and create the best teams and talent within your industry. Available through March 20.

In Who Is the New How: Strategies to Find, Recruit, and Create the Best Teams, a team of accomplished talent experts delivers a hands-on roadmap to filling your most mission-critical roles with the best people. In the book, you’ll explore strategies that guide the world’s most innovative companies and high-performing organizations as they scour the globe to build impactful, productive teams. You’ll learn how to reimagine your talent acquisition strategy, from who you’re looking for to how you should recruit them. You’ll also discover how and why to say goodbye to familiar phrases like, “just get a butt in the seat,” and counter-productive metrics like “time-to-fill.”

