adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Bike Shorts are just $7, down from $30 in time for spring

Laura Rosenberg
a woman wearing a dress

With spring and St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, now is a great time to stock up on warmer weather wear, such as adidas Essentials 30-Stripes Bike Shorts. Coming in at 98% off its original price of $30, these shorts are now available for $6.75be sure to use code SAVEBIG at checkout. The perfect complement with a loose-fitting tee shirt, crewneck, or oversized hoodie, these shorts will keep you comfortable and stylish no matter the occasion. Free standard shipping when you become a member of the adiClub – it’s free to sign up. Head below to learn more about the adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Bike Shorts.

The Essentials 3-Stripes Bike Shorts by adidas have a fitted fit and an elastic waist that helps to keep everything in place as you wear them. These are an ideal pair of biker shorts for a light walk around the neighborhood, to wear while doing yard work, or to be paired with an activewear top if you want to go on a leisurely bike ride into town. The heritage details of the iconic adidas stripes give these shorts a classic look and feel. The Essentials 3-Stripes Bike Shorts are soft, flattering, and they don’t ride up as you move around in them. Grab your pair now for $6.75 using code SAVEBIG at checkout, and then head over to our fashion guide for more deals on clothing, shoes, and apparel.

More on adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Bike Shorts:

Built for biking, made for styling. Quintessential 3-Stripes styling highlights the fitted fit of these adidas cycling-inspired shorts. Organic cotton gives the stretchy material a nice soft feel, perfect for when you’re on the move.

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
