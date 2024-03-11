Amazon’s upgraded 128GB Fire Max 11 tablet (without ads) now at $200 ($80 off), more

Amazon is now offering a series of solid price drops on its flagship Fire Max 11 alongside some keyboard bundles and more. You’ll find the base model Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet marked down to $179.99 shipped, down 22% from the regular $230 and coming within $40 of the lowest we have tracked. However, the more notable of today’s offers comes by way of the Max 11 tablet with double the storage space at 128GB and without the lock screen ads on sale for $199.99 shipped. This one typically sells for $280 and is now seeing a solid $80 price drop to land on par with the lowest we have tracked outside of a very limited offer at $174 back in October. Head below for more deals and details.

The Fire Max 11 is the flagship model in Amazon’s current lineup. It features an 11-inch display backed by an octa-core processor, 4GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 “for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking.” Its aluminum design carries strengthened glass that is, according to Amazon, “3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch” joined by 14-hour battery life, an 8MP camera for video chat, and a smart home-ready design – “ask Alexa for help with anything from recipes to jokes, or use the smart home dashboard to control your connected devices at a touch.” Hit up our launch coverage for more details.

Today’s Max 11 deals are also sitting alongside offers on the official productivity bundles. These packages combine the Fire Max 11 tablet with a stylus pen and a keyboard case starting from $264.99 shipped. You can scope out the various configurations that are seeing price drops today over on this landing page with up to 29% in savings off the regular price tags.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet features:

Vivid 11“ screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you see every detail of your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. Certified for low blue light. Built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking. Sleek aluminum design is also durable. It has strengthened glass and is 3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation) as measured in tumble tests. With 14-hour battery life, maximize your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go. Save your favorites with 64 or 128 GB storage, and expand to up to 1 TB with micro-SD card (sold separately).

